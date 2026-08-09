In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs R 1250 R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|R 1250 r
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm