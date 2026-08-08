In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|136 PS PS