In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW F 850 GS Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs F 850 GS Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|F 850 gs adventure
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|95.17 PS PS