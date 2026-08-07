In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW C 400 GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, C 400 GT engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs C 400 GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet scrambler
|C 400 gt
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 11.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|28 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|350 cc
|Power
|108.77 PS PS
|33.99 PS PS