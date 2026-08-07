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HomeCompare BikesR NineT Scrambler vs C 400 GT

BMW R NineT Scrambler vs BMW C 400 GT

In 2026 BMW R NineT Scrambler or BMW C 400 GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R NineT Scrambler Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW C 400 GT Price starts at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R NineT Scrambler engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS PS & 116 Nm. On the other hand, C 400 GT engine makes power & torque 33.99 PS PS & 35 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R NineT Scrambler in 4 colours. The R NineT Scrambler mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The C 400 GT mileage is around 28 kmpl.
R NineT Scrambler vs C 400 GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet scrambler C 400 gt
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl28 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc350 cc
Power108.77 PS PS33.99 PS PS

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R NineT Scrambler
BMW R NineT Scrambler
STD
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT
STD
₹11.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R NineT Scrambler Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
430 Kg-
Fuel Reserve
3.5 L-
Fuel Capacity
17 L12.8 L
Load Capacity
207 kg-
Length
2175 mm-
Wheelbase
1527 mm-
Kerb Weight
223 kg219 kg
Height
1330 mm-
Saddle Height
820 mm765 mm
Width
865 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17Front :-120/70-15, Rear :-150/70-14
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Alloy WheelsAluminum Cast Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @ 7250 rpm33.99 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
73 mm-
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm35 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Shaft driveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc350 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedAutomatic Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftWater Cooled, Single Cylinder, Four Stroke Engine Featuring Four Valves Per Cylinder, Overhead Camshaft With Rocker And Wet-Sump Lubrication
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Three-section frame consisting of one front and two rear sections, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, removeable pillion frame for single ride use-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload steplessly adjustable by hook wrench, rebound-stage damping adjustablePre-Load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks with 43 mm fixed-tube diameterTelescopic Forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability ControlDynamic Brake Control, Ride-By-Wire, Engine Drag Torque Control, Automatic Stability Control, ABS Pro
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes10.25 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,61,55512,81,229
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,50,000
RTO
1,34,0001,00,000
Insurance
39,99331,229
Accessories Charges
12,5620
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,01227,538

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