In 2024 BMW R nineT or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW R nineT or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less