In 2024 BMW R nineT or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.