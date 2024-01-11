In 2024 BMW R nineT or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
