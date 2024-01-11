In 2024 BMW R nineT or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW R nineT or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less