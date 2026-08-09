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BMW R nineT vs Indian FTR

In 2026 BMW R nineT or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
R nineT vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet Ftr
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc1203 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS167.23 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R nineT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L13 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm2223 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm1525 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg233 kg
Height
1240 mm1295 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm780 mm
Width
865 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm124.7 PS
Stroke
73 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc1203 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage damping-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameter-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,Exhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61421,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00019,38,357
RTO
1,48,0001,74,452
Insurance
42,73943,539
Accessories Charges
13,8750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16146,348

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