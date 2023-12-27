In 2023 BMW R nineT or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 BMW R nineT or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less