BMW R nineT vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 BMW R nineT or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
73 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:110.0:1
Displacement
1170 cc1082.96 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
101 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61417,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00015,96,500
RTO
1,48,0001,27,720
Insurance
42,73938,761
Accessories Charges
13,87511,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16138,150

