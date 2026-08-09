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HomeCompare BikesR nineT vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

BMW R nineT vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 BMW R nineT or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R nineT vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc1082.96 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L24.5 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg239 kg
Height
1240 mm1523 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm810-830 mm
Width
865 mm963 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
73 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc1082.96 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm92 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage dampingPro-Link
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameterTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61417,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00015,96,500
RTO
1,48,0001,27,720
Insurance
42,73938,761
Accessories Charges
13,87511,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16138,150

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