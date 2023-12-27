In 2023 BMW R nineT or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BMW R nineT or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less