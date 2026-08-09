In 2026 BMW R nineT or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
R nineT vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 18.5 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS