In 2026 BMW R nineT or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R nineT vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet
|Sportster s
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 18.5 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS
|122.3 PS PS