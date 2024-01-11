In 2024 BMW R nineT or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BMW R nineT or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less