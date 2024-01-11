In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl.
