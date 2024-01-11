In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Streetfighter V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 engine makes power & torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less