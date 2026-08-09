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BMW R nineT vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 BMW R nineT or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R nineT vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet Streetfighter v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc890 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R nineT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Engine View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L17 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm-
Wheelbase
1487 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg200 kg
Height
1240 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm845 mm
Width
865 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
73 mm68.8 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc890 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftSuperqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage dampingFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameterFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Display
YesTFT colour display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61419,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00017,86,000
RTO
1,48,0001,42,880
Insurance
42,73945,867
Accessories Charges
13,8750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16142,445

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