In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs 12.84 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.86 kmpl.