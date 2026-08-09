In 2026 BMW R nineT or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
R nineT vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 18.5 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS
|115.56 PS