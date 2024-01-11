In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl.
