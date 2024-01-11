In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less