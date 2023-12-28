In 2023 BMW R nineT or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BMW R nineT or Ducati Diavel V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel V4 Price starts at Rs 25.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel V4 engine makes power & torque 170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm & 126 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Diavel V4 mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less