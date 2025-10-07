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BMW R nineT vs Ducati DesertX

In 2026 BMW R nineT or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 19.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
R nineT vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet Desertx
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 19.59 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc937 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS111.52 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹19.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R nineT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L21 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm2390 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm1608 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg223 kg
Height
1240 mm1178 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm865 mm
Width
865 mm960 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
73 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc937 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedAssist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaft11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage dampingKYB monoshock, fully adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameterKYB 46mm USD fork, fully adjustable
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,Engine Brake Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes5” full-TFT colour display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61421,64,521
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00019,59,200
RTO
1,48,0001,56,736
Insurance
42,73948,585
Accessories Charges
13,8750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16146,523

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