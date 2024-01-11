In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW R nineT or Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power & torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less