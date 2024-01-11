In 2024 BMW R nineT or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW R nineT or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R nineT engine makes power and torque 108.77 PS @7250 rpm & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours.
BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours.
The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
