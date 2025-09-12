In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW R 18 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R 18 engine makes power & torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
R nineT vs R 18 Comparison