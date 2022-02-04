In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
R nineT vs R 1250 RT Comparison