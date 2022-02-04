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BMW R nineT vs BMW R 1250 RT

In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW R 1250 RT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 RT engine makes power & torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl.
R nineT vs R 1250 RT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet R 1250 rt
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 24.95 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl21 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc1254 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS135.9 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R nineT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L25 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg279 kg
Height
1240 mm1570 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm825 mm
Width
865 mm985 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
73 mm76 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc1254 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedWet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftAir/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
101 mm102.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage dampingCast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping via
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameterBMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage Rack
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Display
Yes10.25 inch
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12V / 11.8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61427,51,594
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00024,95,000
RTO
1,48,0001,99,600
Insurance
42,73956,994
Accessories Charges
13,8750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16159,142

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