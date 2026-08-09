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HomeCompare BikesR nineT vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

BMW R nineT vs BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
R nineT vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 22.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc1254 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS136 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R nineT Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L30 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm1504 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg268 kg
Height
1240 mm1460 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm850 mm
Width
865 mm980 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
73 mm76 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc1254 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir and Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftAir-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs4
Bore
101 mm102.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up ridingTwo-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage dampingCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameterBMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,BMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Display
YesColoured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12 V, 11,8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61424,83,149
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00022,50,000
RTO
1,48,0001,80,000
Insurance
42,73953,149
Accessories Charges
13,8750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16153,372

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