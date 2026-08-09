In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW F 850 GS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, F 850 GS engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
R nineT vs F 850 GS Comparison