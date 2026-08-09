In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
R nineT vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 18.5 Lakhs
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|16.12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS
|165 PS PS