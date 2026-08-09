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BMW R nineT vs BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW R nineT or BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl.
R nineT vs S 1000 R [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R ninet S 1000 r [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 18.5 Lakhs₹ 19 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl16.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1170 cc999 cc
Power107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS165 PS PS

Filters
R nineT
BMW R nineT
STD
₹18.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R nineT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
430 kg-
Fuel Reserve
3 L-
Fuel Capacity
18 L16.5 L
Load Capacity
209 kg-
Length
2105 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1487 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
221 Kg199 kg
Height
1240 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm830 mm
Width
865 mm812 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
108.77 PS @7250 rpm165 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
73 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
116 Nm @ 6000 rpm114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft driveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
1170 cc999 cc
Clutch
Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operatedAnti-hopping Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Air/oil-cooled two-cylinder, four-stroke boxer engine with two camshafts and four radially arranged valves per cylinder as well as central counterbalance shaftWater/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
101 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Four-part frame concept with front frame and three-part rear frame, load-bearing engine-gearbox unit, rear-seat frame removeable for one-up riding-
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut, spring preload fully adjustable by handwheel, adjustable rebound-stage dampingAluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic forks, 46 mm fixed-fork-tube diameterUpside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Dynamic
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Automatic Stability Control, Comfort turn indicator, On-board computer,Chrome-plated header,ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Display
YesColoured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 12 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Alternator
Three-phase alternator with 720 Watt nominal power-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,54,61420,99,656
Ex-Showroom Price
18,50,00019,00,000
RTO
1,48,0001,52,000
Insurance
42,73947,656
Accessories Charges
13,8750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,16145,129

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