In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|74 PS PS