In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Chieftain limited
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 34.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|-