In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Gold wing
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|126.4 PS PS