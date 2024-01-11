Saved Articles

BMW R 18 Transcontinental vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King

In 2024 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
STD
₹31.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
100 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1802 cc1745 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air / oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaftMilwaukee-Eight 107
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
107.1 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,69,27429,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
31,50,00026,99,000
RTO
2,52,0002,15,920
Insurance
67,27456,063
Accessories Charges
026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,56864,438

