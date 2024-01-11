In 2024 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs 31.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Harley Davidson Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 150 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road King in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less