In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 24.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 208 PS PS & 123 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] mileage is around 13.2 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Streetfighter V4 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Streetfighter v4 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 24.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|13.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1103 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|208 PS PS