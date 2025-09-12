In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 27.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|220 PS PS