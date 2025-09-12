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HomeCompare BikesR 18 Transcontinental vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

BMW R 18 Transcontinental vs Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Panigale V4 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 220 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V4 [2021-2025] in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Panigale V4 [2021-2025] mileage is around 13.1 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Panigale V4 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 transcontinental Panigale v4 [2021-2025]
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 34.73 Lakhs₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Mileage17.24 kmpl13.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc998 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS220 PS PS

Filters
R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
STD
₹34.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
Ducati Panigale V4 [2021-2025]
2021 Panigale V4 STD
₹27.73 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24 L16 L
Length
2640 mm-
Wheelbase
740 mm1469 mm
Kerb Weight
427 kg198 kg
Height
1500 mm-
Saddle Height
740 mm835 mm
Width
Cruiser Bikes-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19 Rear :-180/65-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm220 PS @ 15250 rpm
Stroke
100 mm53.5 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm112 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1802 cc1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaftDesmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled"
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutchHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder.
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
107.1 mm81 mm
Chassis
Double loop steel frame with bolted beams"Aluminum alloy ""Front Frame"" with optimized stiffnesses"
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strutFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkFully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Features
Riding Modes
RainYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
On-board ComputerCornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto Tyre Calibration, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Coloured TFT Screen5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V/26 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,23,18330,21,135
Ex-Showroom Price
34,73,00027,41,000
RTO
2,77,8402,19,280
Insurance
72,34360,855
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
82,17564,935

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