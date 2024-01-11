In 2024 BMW R 18 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW R 18 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less