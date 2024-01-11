In 2024 BMW R 18 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW R 18 or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less