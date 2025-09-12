In 2026 BMW R 18 or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
R 18 vs FTR Comparison