In 2023 BMW R 18 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BMW R 18 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less