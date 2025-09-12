hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesR 18 vs Gold Wing

BMW R 18 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 BMW R 18 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
R 18 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 Gold wing
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 19.9 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc1833 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
R 18
BMW R 18
STD
₹19.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Total Weight
560 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
16 L21.1 L
Load Capacity
215 kg-
Length
2440 mm2615 mm
Wheelbase
1731 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
345 kg390 kg
Height
1232 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
690 mm745 mm
Width
964 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
100 mm73 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 :1-
Displacement
1802 cc1833 cc
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
107.1 mm73 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strutPro Link
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkDouble Wishbone
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake Control-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah12V / 20 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,14,03639,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
19,90,00039,90,000
RTO
1,59,2000
Insurance
44,9360
Accessories Charges
19,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,58885,760

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Pope Leo XIV blessed the BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity.
Pope Leo XIV blesses a unique BMW R 18 Transcontinental for charity auction
12 Sept 2025
BMW R 18 models now gain around 5 Nm of torque around 3,000 Nm. Power from the 1,802 cc air/oil cooled boxer twin remains at 90 bhp.
2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India
12 Feb 2025
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled.
India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price
23 Mar 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers