In 2026 BMW R 18 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R 18 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|99.2 PS PS