In 2026 BMW R 18 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
R 18 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS