In 2024 BMW R 18 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours.
Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours.
The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
