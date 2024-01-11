In 2024 BMW R 18 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BMW R 18 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs 19.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less