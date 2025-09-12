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BMW R 18 vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 BMW R 18 or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
R 18 vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 Streetfighter v2
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 19.9 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc890 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
R 18
BMW R 18
STD
₹19.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 18 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
560 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
16 L17 L
Load Capacity
215 kg-
Length
2440 mm-
Wheelbase
1731 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
345 kg200 kg
Height
1232 mm-
Saddle Height
690 mm845 mm
Width
964 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
100 mm68.8 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 :1-
Displacement
1802 cc890 cc
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutchHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
107.1 mm100 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strutFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake ControlExhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,14,03619,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
19,90,00017,86,000
RTO
1,59,2001,42,880
Insurance
44,93645,867
Accessories Charges
19,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,58842,445

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