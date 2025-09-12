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HomeCompare BikesR 18 vs Multistrada 950

BMW R 18 vs Ducati Multistrada 950

In 2026 BMW R 18 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
R 18 vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 Multistrada 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 19.9 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl22.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc937 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS114.5 PS @ 9

Filters
R 18
BMW R 18
STD
₹19.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
S
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 18 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Silencer View
Engine View
Model Name View
Front Left View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Total Weight
560 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
16 L20 L
Load Capacity
215 kg-
Length
2440 mm-
Wheelbase
1731 mm1594 mm
Kerb Weight
345 kg230 kg
Height
1232 mm-
Saddle Height
690 mm820-860 mm
Width
964 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16Front :-120/70-ZR19,Rear :- 170/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm114.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
100 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 :112.6:1
Displacement
1802 cc937 cc
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutchSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch with Hydraulic Control
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.Liquid Cooled, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin Cylinder, 4 Valve Per Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
107.1 mm94 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeamsTubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Cruiser BikesAdventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strutFully adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Compression, Rebound Damping and Spring Pre-load Adjustable with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkfully adjustable USD fork, Electronic Compression and Rebound Damping Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS)
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake ControlRiding Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Power Modes, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS)
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
Analogue-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,14,03617,22,552
Ex-Showroom Price
19,90,00015,49,000
RTO
1,59,2001,23,920
Insurance
44,93638,015
Accessories Charges
19,90011,617
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,58837,024

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