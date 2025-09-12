In 2026 BMW R 18 or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
R 18 vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18
|Multistrada 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|22.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|114.5 PS @ 9