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HomeCompare BikesR 18 vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

BMW R 18 vs BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]

In 2026 BMW R 18 or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
R 18 vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 19.9 Lakhs₹ 22.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc1254 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS136 PS PS

Filters
R 18
BMW R 18
STD
₹19.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025]
Pro BS6
₹22.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 18 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Total Weight
560 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
16 L30 L
Load Capacity
215 kg-
Length
2440 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1731 mm1504 mm
Kerb Weight
345 kg268 kg
Height
1232 mm1460 mm
Saddle Height
690 mm850 mm
Width
964 mm980 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16Front :-120/70-R19,Rear :-170/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm136 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
100 mm76 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 :1-
Displacement
1802 cc1254 cc
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutchOil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir and Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs4
Bore
107.1 mm102.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeamsTwo-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strutCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD Spring strut, continuously adjustable spring preload by means of hand wheel, Rebound-stage damping adjustable by hand wheel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkBMW Motorrad Telelever, Central spring strut
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake ControlBMW ShiftCam, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Comfort Package ( Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Heated Grip, Tyre Pressure Control, Hand Protection ), Touring Package ( ESA, Keyless Ride, Preparation for GPS Device ), Dynamic Pac
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah12 V, 11,8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,14,03624,83,149
Ex-Showroom Price
19,90,00022,50,000
RTO
1,59,2001,80,000
Insurance
44,93653,149
Accessories Charges
19,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,58853,372

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