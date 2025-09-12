In 2026 BMW R 18 or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
R 18 vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|136 PS PS