In 2024 BMW R 1250 RT or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW R 1250 RT or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Z900 RS engine makes power & torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours.
The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less