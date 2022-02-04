In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 rt
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 24.95 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|135.9 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS