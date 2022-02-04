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HomeCompare BikesR 1250 RT vs Scout Rogue

BMW R 1250 RT vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt Scout rogue
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1133 cc
Power135.9 PS PS95.1 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 1250 RT Visual Comparison

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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L12.5 L
Length
2222 mm2274 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1576 mm
Height
1570 mm1181 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg250 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm649 mm
Width
985 mm995 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm298 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
525 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm95.1 PS
Stroke
76 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activationWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping via-
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage RackExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, Engine Temp
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
10.25 inch-
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59419,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00017,28,077
RTO
1,99,6001,55,527
Insurance
56,99441,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14241,369

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