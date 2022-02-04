In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs FTR Comparison