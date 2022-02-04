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BMW R 1250 RT vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 BMW R 1250 RT or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 RT Price starts at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 1250 RT engine makes power and torque 135.9 PS PS & 143 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 RT in 2 colours. The R 1250 RT mileage is around 21 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
R 1250 RT vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 1250 rt Gold wing
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 24.95 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage21 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1254 cc1833 cc
Power135.9 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
25 L21.1 L
Length
2222 mm2615 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1695 mm
Height
1570 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg390 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm745 mm
Width
985 mm905 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm316 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
525 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
76 mm73 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1254 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
26
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping viaPro Link
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mmDouble Wishbone
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage Rack-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
10.25 inchYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah12V / 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,51,59439,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
24,95,00039,90,000
RTO
1,99,6000
Insurance
56,9940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,14285,760

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